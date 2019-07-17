Man hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle in crash

MGN Online

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police reports a 59-year-old Challis man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 75 at milepost 199.2, near Stanley Wednesday at 9:14 a.m.

James Swigert was driving a Ford cement commercial vehicle southbound on State Highway 75 when Swigert crossed over the center line, went off the roadway, and rolled his vehicle.

His vehicle came to rest next to the Salmon River. Swigert was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Swigert was not wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Custer County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The southbound lane was blocked for approximately 5 hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.