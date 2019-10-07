News

Man injured in Power County rollover

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One man was hospitalized after his truck overturned in Power County at 10:10 a.m. Monday.

The Power County Sheriff's Office said a single tanker water truck rolled from Lakeview Road, near the Interstate 86 exit 40.  The truck went off the eastbound on-ramp and trapped the driver inside.

Power County fire personnel freed the driver, who was transported to Power County Hospital.  His identity was not released and the extent of his injuries were unknown.   

American Falls Police, Power County EMS, and Idaho State Police joined the Power County Sheriff's Office and Fire department in responding to the crash.

