Man injured in rollover crash

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash on Taylor Mountain Road at South Ammon Road at around 1:10 p.m. Thursday.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said a white Jeep Cherokee rolled approximately 70 feet down an embankment. The man, described as being in his late 50's, was found inside the Jeep and treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

A witness told officers the Jeep was traveling at a high rate of speed around the corner when it lost control and went over the embankment. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.