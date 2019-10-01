Man killed when camper falls on him

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 71-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed shortly after noon Tuesday when a 5th wheel camper fell on top of him and trapped him underneath.

Bystanders jacked the camper up and pulled the man out. They were giving the man CPR when Idaho Falls Police and Fire Department personnel arrived. The man died at the scene.

The accident happened at the Snake River RV Park and Campground at 1440 Lindsay Boulevard.

The man, who was not identified, is known to be from eastern Idaho, but his exact address was not known. Officials say he was living in the 5th wheel at the time of the accident.

