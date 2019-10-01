News

Man killed when camper falls on him

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 03:42 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:42 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 71-year-old  Idaho Falls man was killed shortly after noon Tuesday when a 5th wheel camper fell on top of him and trapped him underneath.

Bystanders jacked the camper up and pulled the man out.  They were giving the man CPR when Idaho Falls Police and Fire Department personnel arrived.  The man died at the scene. 

The accident happened at the Snake River RV Park and Campground  at 1440 Lindsay Boulevard. 

The man, who was not identified, is known to be from eastern Idaho, but his exact address was not known. Officials say he was living in the 5th wheel at the time of the accident.   
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories