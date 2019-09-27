News

Man's screams lead to drug arrest

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 04:48 PM MDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:12 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man was arrested after neighbors called police at 9 a.m. Monday. 

Officers responded to a business park at 685 South Woodruff for a disturbance.  A man was screaming and scaring other tenants. 

The man, identified as Cody Adams, was found in a back office. Officers found a syringe filled with a dark liquid, later identified as heroin, in plain view on a table. In all, 4.1 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.   

Adams was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
 

