Man's screams lead to drug arrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man was arrested after neighbors called police at 9 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a business park at 685 South Woodruff for a disturbance. A man was screaming and scaring other tenants.

The man, identified as Cody Adams, was found in a back office. Officers found a syringe filled with a dark liquid, later identified as heroin, in plain view on a table. In all, 4.1 grams of heroin and other drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.

Adams was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

