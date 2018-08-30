News

Man saves 94-year-old wrong-way driver

In a now viral video, a 94-year-old woman is seen driving the wrong way down a Texas highway.

Thomas Prado was driving on the opposite side of the road when he spotted the woman and instantly went into action.

In the video we see Prado try to get the woman's attention multiple times to no avail.

He then began driving the wrong way as well, risking his life, to let the woman know what she was doing.

Prado is a professional driver and knew the woman was putting herself and others in danger.

He was eventually able to stop the elderly woman and move her to safety.

