Man survives after car veers off road, lands on a dealer's truck

Car crashes into dealership

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man is recovering from what could have been fatal injuries after he crashed his car into an auto dealership on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., a Jeep Liberty careened off Hiline Road and down an embankment before landing on top of an empty pickup truck at the Pocatello Nissan Kia dealership, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Police said the driver may have had a seizure that made him lose control of his car. The man's name has not been released yet, but the Journal reports that he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

Both cars are heavily damaged, and police said this could have been much worse if someone had been in the truck when the Jeep landed on it.