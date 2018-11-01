Marshall Public Library kicks of annual Food for Fines program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Marshall Public Library’s “Food for Fines” program began Thursday.
You can pay off your fines for overdue books at the Library in Pocatello, without spending a penny.
The annual event allows library goers to have their fines forgiven by a dollar for every non-perishable item donated.
The library will then give the collected food to the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello.
Kristy Lyon, lead reference librarian, says, “It helps us because we can get our books back and they can go out to somebody else. It helps people because they don’t have the fees on their card. And, it also helps all of our neighbors who are in need.”
Last year the Library collected over 15 hundred cans for the food bank. The collection ends on December 1st.
