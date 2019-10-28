Mason preliminary hearing continued

Eastland Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN Walter Mason

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A preliminary hearing for the man accused in a 39-year-old murder investigation was continued Monday.

Walter Mason is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Mason Wooley in Challis on September 22, 1980.

He has been living for decades under an assumed name in Eastland County Texas.

His preliminary hearing in Custer County Magistrate Court was set Monday, but continued to provide time for a competency evaluation. A status conference was re-scheduled for November 25.

