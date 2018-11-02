Mayor meets with veterans to discuss POW-MIA flag

Idaho Falls Mayor meets with Veterans on POW MIA Flag issue

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some upper valley veterans are concerned about Idaho Falls discussions about the POW-MIA flag.

Mayor Rebecca Casper and City Attorney Randy Fife met Thursday with 10 veterans to explain the city's proposed flag policy. They explained it's about First-Amendment rights and being fair to everyone's message.

Veterans disagreed and suggested that, if there is to be a flag policy, it should set a precedent for the entire nation and require flying the POW-MIA flag 24 hours per day, every day. They contend the city's effort to protect the city from potential legal liability could lead to actual lawsuits from veterans.

Casper urged the vets to contact city council members and explain their position, prior to a formal vote on the policy, expected November 8.