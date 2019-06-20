Meeting held at ISU to discuss future of Veterans Center in Southeast Idaho

Meeting on future of Veterans Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A meeting was held Wednesday evening at Idaho State University to discuss the future of the Veterans Center in Southeast Idaho.

Many have said they've outgrown the current center on Garrett Way in Pocatello, while others noted the increased demand for assistance on other areas of the region.

The current center serves veterans from parts of three states (Idaho, Montana and Wyoming).

Others noted that lots of veterans aren't even aware of the center.

With their lease expiring in April 2021, the center is exploring options for a newer, larger center somewhere in Southeast Idaho.

While the center's physical location will change, veteran outreach specialist Cody A. De Los Reyes said the center's base will remain in the Gate City.

"Our catch man area is very large, we will never leave Pocatello," De Los Reyes said.

It is obvious that there is a need for assistance in other areas as well though, as De Los Reyes noted.

"We have counselors up in Idaho Falls two days a week that work out of the Department of Labor. Those appointments get filled fast because of the veteran population up in Idaho Falls."

The point of the meeting was to hear what the community had to say about what is currently working well and what needs to be changed going forward.

Many of those who spoke up advocated for two centers, one in Pocatello and one in Idaho Falls, but were told that was not an option.

Nothing has been decided yet, but with the center's current lease expiring in less than two years input is needed to help with the decision-making process.