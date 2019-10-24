Melaleuca awards $1.9 million in bonuses

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Melaleuca awarded $1,985,264 in bonuses to company employees marking landmark anniversaries Wednesday.

The bonus is for full and part-time employees, regardless of position and is based on an employee's length of service. The company pays $5,000 on a five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $20,000-net at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, and $30,000 at 30 years.

"I think it's great that we're going through life together," Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. "It's important to reward the people who have built Melaleuca, and this bonus serves as a token of our appreciation for their years of dedicated service."

On Wednesday, 53 employees received $5,000; 27 employees received $10,000; 48 employees received $15,000; 12 employees received $33,000 ($20,000 net); 11 employees received $25,000; and 1 employee received $30,000. These bonuses were distributed to 152 Idaho employees, 34 in Tennessee, 1 in Hawaii and 1 in Maryland.

According to Melaleuca, the average tenure of one of its employees is 6.8 years. That number is diluted by hundreds of call center employees attending college in Rexburg.

The company says it has paid nearly $28 million in longevity bonuses since the program began in 2007.