Misdemeanor warrant leads to new charges for Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police honored a man's request to be arrested out of the view of his children Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Hoopes Avenue at around Noon, Tuesday, to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Peter Lewis.

Police found Lewis working on his car in the parking lot. Officers commanded him to put his tools down and put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

Lewis told officers he was concerned about his children seeing him being arrested. Lewis was escorted to the patrol car. There, he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small baggie of methamphetamine.

Lewis was charged for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and the original misdemeanor warrant.

