AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A handicap accessible ramp, which turned up missing from the west side boat dock in American Falls around May 21, has reappeared.

The Power County Sheriff's Office said there was evidence the ramp did not sink or float away, but there was evidence it was taken.

Now, they say, there is evidence it has been returned.

Power County Sheriff The missing ramp is a mirror of the one in the picture, with a rail and ramp.

Officials said they were happy to have the specially designed ramp back where it belongs.