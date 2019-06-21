Montana hiker found dead in Lemhi County

MGN Online

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office says Micah Vest, 47, of Livingston, Montana was found dead on a backcountry trail Thursday.

Vest was hiking in the Owl Creek Hot Springs area and a friend reported he was overdue by a day. A Lemhi County Sheriff's Deputy located Vest's vehicle on the Salmon River Road near Owl Creek, after he was reported missing around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The deputy and members of the Salmon Search and Rescue team began searching for the man. Two and a half hours into the search, Vest's body was located a short distance below the hot springs.

Due to rugged terrain, it took six hours to remove his body from the scene.

Sheriff Steve Penner said an initial investigation determined Vest died as the result of a fall.

