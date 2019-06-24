Morel mushroom permits extended

USDA, USFS

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - One of the side effects of a massive fire, is a bumper-crop of Morel mushrooms.

So it is on the Bridger Teton National Forest in the wake of last year's Roosevelt fire.

In response, the Forest is extending the sale of commercial mushroom harvest permits within the fire area until August 1st.

Forest officials said mushroom gathering will likely continue past the original permit window of July 3rd.

Commercial harvest areas have been designated within the Roosevelt fire boundary, while personal mushroom collection is available forest-wide.

Personal use harvesters may gather up to 3 gallons of Morel mushrooms for personal use without a permit and free of charge. There is no age limit on personal use mushroom pickers. Those mushrooms may not be sold or bartered to another party.

Commercial permits are available for purchase at the Big Piney, Pinedale, and Jackson Ranger Districts of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Anyone who gathers more than 3 gallons per day must have a commercial permit in their possession while transporting or gathering mushrooms. A 14-day permit costs $300.

Complete information is available at district offices.