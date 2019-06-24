Motorcycle and car collide in Idaho Falls

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A motorcycle and car collide on Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: 4:00 p..m.

Idaho Falls Police have determined that the motorcycle lost control and hit the back of a parked BMW. Both the driver and his passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

UPDATE: 2:43 p.m.

A man and a woman were hospitalized Monday after a motorcycle-car collision.

Authorities said the man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was his passenger. The motorcycle collided with a BMW car at around 1:11 p.m. in the 300 block of Northgate Mile near the Gladstone intersection.

Both were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. The man was described as being in serious condition and the female was stable. Firefighters said there were helmets at the scene, but it is unknown if they were wearing them at the time of the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.



Original Story:

Two people on a motorcycle were taken to the hospital from injuries they got from a collision with a car.

It happened on the 300 block of Northgate Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were on the motorcycle.

Police didn't say how serious the injuries were.