Mountain River Ranch continues old west tradition

RIRIE, Idaho - The spotlight is on Mountain River Ranch as we continue our series of reports this on local places offering summer long entertainment. There are some unique features about this venue that set it apart.



They are located in Ririe next to the South Fork of the Snake River.



The evening begins with an old west shootout.



The old west theme continues with horse-drawn wagon rides to take guests to the Meadow Muffin Theater



There the guests are greeted by owners Mike and Julie Anglesey.



"Hospitality is huge to us. We want them to go away feeling kind of like part of the family," Julie said.



Whichever tables sing the loudest gets to be first in line for supper.



It's a good old-fashioned chuck-wagon style dinner served in a beautiful meadow.



Then it's time for the show.



"It's authentic. We all have a blast," performer Madelyn Verdorn said.

"We really are like a family," performer Jed Greenhalgh said.



They've evolved from doing a melodrama in past years to a 50-minute music show now.



"I think people really are more engaged that way, especially if you've got a lot of little kids. Music always keeps people engaged," Julie said.



There's some comic relief too, including getting some audience volunteers to come to the stage to sing and dance.



The music mostly has a country western feel with some talented musicians. People of all ages really get into it.



"Great show. Great people. Great talent here tonight," Jason Kane said.



Julie has been involved since 1985 when her dad started it up.

"Just seeing that there are people that come back every season,” Julie said. “They bring their families. It's become tradition. They're making memories and it feels really good."



More information is available at mountainriverranch.com.

