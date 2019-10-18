Mountain West Marching Band Festival to take place this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Instead of being filled with the sounds of football this weekend, the Holt Arena will be filled with the sounds of music with the Mountain West Marching Band Festival.

More than 20 marching bands, drill teams, flag teams and drum lines will take part in the musical competition.

Almost every high school in our area is represented.

The competition starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and finishes at about 4 p.m. with a special performance by the Idaho State University marching band.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and children.