Mountain Winter Storm Watch for this weekend

PM First Alert Update NOV 2nd 2018

After our Friday cold front, we'll see a breezy but relatively quiet weather Saturday. However, a fairly strong system sweeps in Late Saturday and early Sunday. Another cold front with gusty winds and scattered snow/rain showers, will hit us Sunday and linger a bit into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our local mountains this weekend. Snow levels with this Sunday storm will be around 5,000 feet. Accumulations for the Snake River Plain look to be light, mixing with rain throughout the day. Mountain passes and high elevation areas could see 5"-10" of new snowfall.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible along with blowing and drifting snow.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of

5 to 10 inches are possible.

* WHERE...Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Wayan,

Georgetown Summit and Emigration Pass.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility and

road closures are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.