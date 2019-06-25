Move over law takes effect Monday

Flanked by the sponsor of the bill and two tow truck operators, Governor Brad Little signed the new law March 27

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho's new "Move Over" law will officially take effect on Monday, July 1. The law, intended to protect the safety of Idaho Transportation Department employees was expanded this year to include responders to a roadside emergency, including highway workers.

The existing 2006 law already protects police by requiring motorists to move over for law enforcement personnel operating with flashing lights. Under the new law, drivers must also move over for other emergency responders to traffic incidents too. That will include ITD workers as well as tow truck operators using flashing lights in a stationary position.

"We really appreciate the courtesy of other drivers who slow down and move over to give us a safer space to do our jobs," said ITD Treasure Valley Incident Response driver Kyle Wright. "That buffer of space makes a big difference. The less we have to worry about vehicles moving past us, the more we're able to focus on the incidents we're working on, and hopefully remedy them more safely and quickly."