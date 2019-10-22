Murder suspect arrested after 4 decades on the run

The Custer County Sheriff's Office has arrested Walter James Mason in connection with a 1980 murder case.

On October 10, 2019, Walter James Mason was discovered living under the alias of Walter James Allison by Eastland County Sheriff's Deputies in central Texas. His identity was confirmed by fingerprints at the time of his arrest. On October 13, two Custer County deputies, John Haugh and Sgt. Levi Maydole, traveled to Eastland, Texas and transported Mason back to Idaho.

He is currently awaiting court proceedings on charges of first-degree murder.

The case dates back to September 22, 1980, when two men were shot in the parking lot of the Sports Club Bar. Daniel Mason Wooley was shot through the head. Another male bar patron was suffering a gunshot wound in his shoulder. A female was injured by blunt force to her face.

Mason, who lived and worked in the area, was identified as the suspect. Custer County Deputies, Idaho Fish and Game Law Enforcement, and the FBI worked to track down Mason.

Mason is currently being held in an unidentified, secure detention facility. He has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge. Defense attorney Dave Cannon has been appointed to represent him.