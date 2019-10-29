National Park Service considering bridge project

NPS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park is looking for public comments on a proposal to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge.

Built in the 1960's, the bridge is located on the northeast entrance road near Tower Junction, and is part of the only road corridor in the park that is open year-round and plowed in the winter.

But, the bridge's concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapets have deteriorated.

Aside from a "do-nothing" alternative, the park has outlined three options:

Alternative B would replace the bridge with a larger 1,200-foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of its existing location. One mile of new road would be constructed to line up with the new bridge location. Following construction, the existing bridge and approximately 1.5 miles of existing road would be removed and the area restored.

Alternative C would include the construction of a new bridge directly adjacent to and slightly north of the existing bridge. Following construction, the existing one would be removed. The new bridge would be approximately 600 feet long and the road that approaches the bridge would be moved north.

Under the last option, Alternative B and C would reconstruct the 24-foot-wide bridge to a 30-foot-paved width, reconfigure, and expand the Yellowstone River Picnic Area, and improve turnouts for vehicles along the road.

An assessment of options is currently underway and a decision is expected next year. Public comments must be submitted by November 16.

You can learn more about the project and how to comment here.

