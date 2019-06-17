National Park sites look for public input

News

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:37 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 11:43 AM MDT

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The four National Park Service units of southern Idaho are looking for public comments on a transition management plan. 

The City of Rocks National Reserve, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Hagerman Fossil Beds, and Minidoka National Historic Site have completed Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition plans. 

Local park and regional staff identified key park experiences in each location. The plans also identify areas that may be evaluated for accessibility needs. One of the goals of the process is to improve accessibility at each location and explore the way existing services, activities, and programs might be improved.

You can find information here on each park's proposals.  

City of Rocks National Reserve
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve
Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument
Minidoka Internment National Historic Site

