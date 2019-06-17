National Park sites look for public input

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The four National Park Service units of southern Idaho are looking for public comments on a transition management plan.

The City of Rocks National Reserve, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Hagerman Fossil Beds, and Minidoka National Historic Site have completed Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition plans.

Local park and regional staff identified key park experiences in each location. The plans also identify areas that may be evaluated for accessibility needs. One of the goals of the process is to improve accessibility at each location and explore the way existing services, activities, and programs might be improved.

You can find information here on each park's proposals.

City of Rocks National Reserve

Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve

Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument

Minidoka Internment National Historic Site