National parks use dogs to find aquatic invasive species

MOOSE, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) - Dogs are known to be able to sniff out drugs, bombs and people. Now, national parks are using them to sniff out aquatic invasive species.

Inspectors at watercraft inspection stations in Grand Teton National Park are looking for zebra and quagga mussels. These mussels start as small, microscopic organisms that float in the water until they latch onto a hard surface. They form a shell as they become adults and begin to filter feed, which affects the whole ecosystem. The mussels can ruin whatever they are attached to.

"Your boat motor, the intakes can get clogged," said Chad Whaley, fisheries biologist for Grand Teton National Park. "Dam infrastructure gets clogged, and then the actual zebra mussels cause the structures to corrode faster than they normally would, and so we end up seeing the life expectancy of anything that they're attached to get reduced."

These mussels were detected in Montana in 2016. They are typically impossible to manage once in the water, so keeping them out is extremely important. That's where Jax comes in. He is a canine member of Working Dogs for Conservation. His job is to sniff out the mussels at watercraft inspection stations.

"All of our dogs really like a toy reward," said Aimee Hurt, director of special projects for Working Dogs for Conservation. "And so, all we have to do is pair the scent of toy with this scent that we want them to find. And even though dogs don't care about mussels, they really care about their toy, and then they're able to learn that every time I smell that mussel scent, then I get my toy."

Each station already has human inspectors that look and feel for the mussels, but adding a dog is like having another tool.

"Dogs can sniff through hole fittings in the boat and kind of get a glimpse into the interior of the boat," Hurt said. "And dogs can detect veliger, which are the larval stage of mussels. Those are actually invisible to the eye, and they can persist in little bits of water."

The dogs also provide a memorable experience that will help get the aquatic invasive species message across to boaters.

The public can meet Jax and other dogs at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park on July 21, 28 and 30 and Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

The dogs will also be in Yellowstone National Park to inspect various spots in the park from July 19-31.