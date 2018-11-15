Neighbors oppose housing project at planning and zoning meeting

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: 10:35 P.M.

After four rounds of voting, the planning and zoning commission voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning for the housing complex. It goes to the City Council next for final approval or denial.

ORIGINAL STORY

A potential supportive housing complex in Pocatello drew a big crowd at Wednesday night's city planning and zoning meeting.

The planning and zoning commission has voted three times on the subject, twice for approval and once for denial. All three votes have ended in a 3-3 tie. They say they don't want to table it tonight. There is a commissioner missing tonight.

The three-building apartment complex would be located at the 1200 block of Pershing Avenue. It is proposed by Pastor Jacqualine Thomas, known as Big Momma. The development would offer long-term housing and potentially permanent housing. Many against the rezoning for the development said they don't oppose the project, but they oppose the location of it in their neighborhood and across the street from a day care. Some other concerns from the public include safety and traffic in the area.

The commission will give its recommendation on the rezoning to the Pocatello City Council which will make the final decision.