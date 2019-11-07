New building ideas stir after Blackfoot pool levy fails

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The Blackfoot Pool levy failed and now it's stirring up the question: What is to become of the pool?

Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll is surprised to see that they didn't get enough votes to save the pool.

This puts the mayor and city council back on track to decide what they are going to do with the building.

They had discussed at last year's town hall meeting turning it into a recreation building.

The city still finds it's self with the dilemma of funding these changes.

"There are a number of things we could do with it. What we finally decided to do with it will be highly dependent on what the engineering estimates wind up being. We may go out and have another town hall meeting. We want to be sure that we get everybody's thoughts before we do anything. Especially where there are going to be cost implications," Carroll said.

It has not yet been decided when a meeting will be held to discuss plans for the building, but it looks as though this is the end for the Blackfoot pool.