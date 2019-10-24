New coin to feature Idaho wilderness

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The United States Mint will formally launch the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on Wednesday, November 6.

The mint said $10 rolls of the newly minted quarters will be available for exchange following the ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Salmon Junior/Senior High School at 401 South Warpath, in Salmon.

2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson, former 1st District Congressman Larry LaRocco, and US Mint Director David Ryder will be among those on hand for the event. Others scheduled to attend include Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Charles Mark, former Challis National Forest Supervisor John Burns, and regional directors for Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.

According to the Mint, the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter is the 50th release in the 12-year program that honors 56 national parks and other national sites. The public will see five new national sites depicted until all 56 are released by the end of next year. A final coin will be released in 2021. They are being released in the order they were officially established.

The Mint will host a coin forum November 5 at 5 p.m. at the Sacajawea Center, 2700 Main Street, in Salmon. The forum will help the public learn about upcoming US Mint coin programs and initiatives and offer an opportunity to express views on future coinage.