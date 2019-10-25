New CWC degree program wins tentative approval

Central Wyoming Community College President Brad Tyndall

Central Wyoming Community College President Brad Tyndall

GILLETTE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Wyoming Community College Commission has unanimously approved creation of a BAS degree in Organizational Management and Leadership at Central Wyoming College, which has a campus in Jackson. The degree will offer two options, Tribal Leadership and Business Entrepreneurship.

The program must now win approval from the Higher Learning Commission, the final step in the process of creating the new degree.

"Today's approval by the Community College Commission is historic," said President Brad Tyndall. "We have carved a new pathway for those with vocational backgrounds and aspirations to advance in their careers. Their families and our local economies will benefit greatly."

CWC surveys indicated 59% of potential BAS employers indicated a "strong need" for the program and 81% of those said they would give those graduates preference. And, 74% said they would pay graduates substantially or slightly more that associate degree graduates.

A review by the Higher Learning Commission, the accrediting body for the College, is expected to happen in late December or early 2020.