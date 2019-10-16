New equine facility opens

New equine therapy center opens

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new equine therapy facility has recently opened outside of Shelley.

Unbridled Hope just earned national certification.

Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies are used to treat a variety of behavioral health, developmental and physical needs, including ADD, PTSD, anxiety, and physical ailments.

They are offering therapeutic riding not hippotherapy.

They hope to in the future but there is no timetable on that yet.

They are able to bill some insurances and Medicaid.

They could use donations and volunteers.

You can call them at 208-261-1271 or check out their Facebook page here.