New Palisade Ward Meetinghouse opens

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It was nearly two years ago that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Palisade Ward chapel burned down. Today, they held the open house for their brand new meeting house.

"There was a lot of sadness on December 7 in 2016 when the chapel burned down," said Sharon D. Parry, the public affairs director of the Ririe, Idaho Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Almost two years after the chapel burned down, a new Palisade Ward Meetinghouse is open. The congregation has been holding services at Iriwn Elementary School while waiting for their new building. They say the valley community came out to help them when they needed it most.

"The valley residents really rallied around each other whether of our faith or not," Parry said. "We, four days later, had our Christmas party on schedule and we never missed a beat. Never missed a Sunday service."

The brand new building is unique because of a cultural center and gym in the center of it. Today, they had pictures and artifacts showing the history of the families that grew up in the valley.

"The rich, rich deep history, deep roots that go in this valley we had no choice but to absolutely embrace that and celebrate it today," Parry said.

The new meetinghouse is big enough to hold the large crowds that come during the summer and holiday seasons. Members of the congregation finally have a place to call their own.

"To have a building back that is our own that fits so well in this mountain valley, we're thrilled," Parry said. "What does it feel like? I think people just want to be in our own building again."

The meetinghouses's first Sunday services are this Sunday at 10 a.m. There will be a dedication ceremony on September 16 at 6 p.m.