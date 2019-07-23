New public STEM Academy is open for enrollment

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "They say 70% of the jobs seven years from now have not been developed today, they're not even in existence, and we know that those jobs will be coming to the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. We need to have students who are prepared in those areas, so that they can go in, and they can create the jobs for our future," said White Pine Charter School's Administrator and CEO, Jeremy Clarke.

Principal Clarke says students were graduating from White Pine Charter School (K-8) and getting bored with their education at their next school.

"What do you do with a student whose bored? You want to create something that will keep them actively engaged in their education, so we came up with White Pine STEM Academy."

Finding a temporary home for the new STEM Academy was accomplished when Ammon City Council approved a conditional use permit that grants the public charter school to teach students in a log building and four modular classrooms for two years.

The school will open with a ninth grade class and will continue to add a new grade every year, making the first graduating class in 2023.

"We're going to be talking about and teaching things about augmented reality, virtual reality, gaming, science and technology, we have a drone program that we're working with our local businesses and local industries to find out the needs that they need, and we're going to put these into projects so that students are really working together on real world problems that are right here from eastern Idaho."

The public charter school is completely free for students and Clarke says all are invited to apply.

"To those of different ethnic backgrounds, this is an education for all to be successful in their lives."

To enroll your child for the new ninth grade class at the White Pine STEM Academy click here.