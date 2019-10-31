News

New roundabout construction scheduled for Monday

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 02:41 PM MDT

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Construction on a new mini-roundabout at the intersection of 17th Street and 45th Street will begin on Monday.

During this time, the intersection will be closed and detours will route traffic through adjacent connecting streets.

The City of Ammon says the roundabout will relieve traffic congestion in this area by slowing traffic down while providing for increased circulation through the intersection.

DePatco Inc. was selected from three other contractors who bid on the project.

This will be the first roundabout of this particular design in the region.

Construction is expected to last through November 18.

