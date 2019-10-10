New signs designate newly named wilderness

ICL's Betsy Mizell , Josh Johnson, and Central Idaho Wilderness Steward Don Weber installing new signs this week

KETCHUM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - New signs were placed along the White Clouds Wilderness boundary, reflecting the change in name of the area as the Cecil D. Andrus White Clouds Wilderness this week.

Idaho Conservation League (ICL) staff and two Central Idaho Wilderness Stewards hiked the new signs into six different locations along the wilderness boundary.

The new name of the wilderness area was championed by Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and officially changed by Congress in 2018 to honor the late, former Idaho Governor and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Andrus. But the U.S. Forest Service, given its tight budget and backlogged work schedule, did not have the funds or labor to make and install signs with the new name.

ICL's Josh Johnson (with sign), Haley Robinson, and Betsy Mizell hike into the wilderness to install new signs