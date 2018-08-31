New speed limits near Thunder Ridge High School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - At request of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Bonneville County Commission has agreed to lower the speed limit near Thunder Ridge High School.

Crews posted a new 40 mile-per-hour speed limit sign from 45th East to 55th East on First Street Thursday morning.

The street had been posted at 50 miles-per-hour, but, as classwork got underway this month, the limit was adjusted based on recommendations from the Sheriff's Office and the county's Road and Bridge Department.