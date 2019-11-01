New stores open in Idaho Falls

Related Stories Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two new stores will be opening in Idaho Falls Friday.

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Store has a soft opening for business on Friday. The warehouse-format store caters mainly to the foodservice industry, but this location is open to the public. They will be holding their grand opening Saturday.

The store is located at 1240 Lindsay Blvd, Idaho Falls.

Wolfe Lighting is also opening at 125 S Holmes in Idaho Falls with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.