No damage reported following 3.8-magnitude earthquake

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 09:47 AM MST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 09:47 AM MST

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Idaho say there are no reports of damage following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake.
 
The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor struck at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday about 7 miles east of Soda Springs.
 
The Soda Springs Police Department says no one reported any damage.
 
U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Julie Dutton says small earthquakes occur in the area, but a 3.8-magnitude quake is larger than usual.

