No damage reported following 3.8-magnitude earthquake

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southeastern Idaho say there are no reports of damage following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor struck at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday about 7 miles east of Soda Springs.



The Soda Springs Police Department says no one reported any damage.



U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Julie Dutton says small earthquakes occur in the area, but a 3.8-magnitude quake is larger than usual.

