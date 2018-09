REXBURG (KIFI/KIDK)- - Rexburg Police responded to a plane crash at the Rexburg Madison County Airport around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

The plane had crashed near the North end of the runway.

It went through the fence bordering the airport and the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course.

There were three occupants on the plane.

None were hurt or sent to the hospital.

Rexburg Police contacted the Federal Aviation Administration.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.