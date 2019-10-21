News

Officers hunt those responsible for dumped deer

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 04:58 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game Department conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two mule deer bucks.

The animals were found wasted and dumped south of the Sand Creek Golf Course on Henry Creek Road last Thursday.

"We are asking for your help," said Conservation Officer Rob Howe. "Anyone with knowledge of these two deer is asked to come forward and help us understand what circumstances lead to these deer being left."

Anyone with information should call or text Officer Howe at 208-390-0634 or call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.   

Caller may remain anonymous.  A reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation in this case.

There is also a new online reporting option at the Fish and Game website.

 

