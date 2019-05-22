Old Faithful proves...predictable

NPS

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - If there is one thing Yellowstone National Park is known for, it is Old Faithful.

The geyser is the park's top attraction and has been since it was established almost 150 years ago. And, for almost 100 of those years, the National Park Service has been collecting data on its eruptions. Rangers meticulously time the length of every eruption.