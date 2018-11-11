Old Town paint shop gives locals year-round activities

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Often, weekends in Southeastern Idaho can be a bit slow, especially once the colder weather rolls in. But one shop in Pocatello is trying to give the community a more involved activity, one that you can do in the rain or snow.

“There is not a lot to do other than going to dinner, going to the movies, maybe going bowling," Miranda Kriner, an instructor at Grape Van Gogh, explained. "And so for a weekend out or to do something fun for the holidays with your family, the Grape Van Gogh offers a really fun thing that you can take something away from.”

Inside the Old Town studio, people can paint or work on ceramics. Offering different sessions for kids and adults, the shop encourages people to test their hands at art. And seeing the results is Kriner's favorite part.

“People come in and in the past, they’ve been told maybe they’re not cut out for art, or they can’t draw or they can’t paint. Whether that be in school or by someone else that didn’t like any of their drawings, and then they come here and we’re able to help them," Kriner said. "And I’ve had people cry saying thank you so much for just giving me the opportunity.”

As with any art, each piece is different. Everyone can go at their own pace, with their own style, even the instructors.

“They’re never gonna be exactly the same, even if you’ve painted both of them, so we get you as close as you can, you know we give you the instructions and the step, but because it’s art they’re all gonna turn out differently and that’s the awesome part," Kriner said.

Anytime paint is involved a mess can’t be too far away, but it’s generally not the kids making the messes.

“I've never had to tell anybody not to paint other people unless it was an adult paint," Kriner said with a smile. "It was a bachelorette party and they started painting each other. I was like, "no paint on skin." I’ve never had kids paint on other people only adults.”

The kids' parties welcome people of all ages while the adult events are reserved for those 18 and up due to the presence of alcohol.