ON Semiconductor donates to Pocatello Free Clinic

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Free Clinic says a $7,500 grant from ON Semiconductor will help the clinic pay for ongoing laboratory costs. Specifically, it will be used to cover negotiated, reduced-fee lab tests for under-served patients.

"ON Semiconductor Pocatello is thrilled to once again provide funds to help support the Pocatello Free Clinic and the crucial role they play in our community," said Ryan Cameron, Vice President & General Manager, Industrial & Offline Power, ON Semiconductor. "Corporate social responsibility is at the forefront of how we conduct business and it is our hope that as we continue to grow and innovate as a company, we can positively impact the places where we live and work."

The free clinic provides healthcare to low income and uninsured people in Pocatello and southeast Idaho. So far this year, the clinic has provided care for over 2,600 visits for patients ranging from 18 to 74.

"The grant from ON Semiconductor will help to fill a much-needed gap in helping to pay for lab costs," stated Kathy Olsen, RN & Board Member, Pocatello Free Clinic. "The primary diagnoses we are seeing with our patients are diabetes, mental health issues and heart problems. These conditions require frequent visits to titrate medication based on the much-needed laboratory tests. We are grateful for ON Semiconductor's support of this essential program over the past two years and look forward to our continued partnership."