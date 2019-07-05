One dead in US 30 crash

MGN Online

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One man was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash near Soda Springs at around 1:59 a.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Jacob Beutler, 28, of Roosevelt, Utah was eastbound on US 30 when his 2018 Ram 2500 pickup went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and rolled.

Beutler was ejected from the pickup an died of his injuries at the scene. His passenger, identified as Drew McTavisch, 36, of West Jordan, Utah was transported by ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs.

