One teen hospitalized after Caribou County ATV accident

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho - UPDATE: 6-27

Sheriff Kelly Wells reports the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized under observation.

He is a "very lucky young man," said Wells



ORIGINAL STORY:

A 17-year-old teenage boy was seriously injured at around 7 a.m. Wednesday when his ATV went off the road and rolled in the Chesterfield area.

The Caribou County Sheriff's Office said the teen was riding in a field off of Nipper Road, near Kelly Toponce Road. The Sheriff's Office, Ambulance Crews and an Air Idaho helicopter were sent to the crash.

The crash was not discovered until 8:13 a.m. According to Sheriff Kelly Wells, emergency officials learned the operator rolled the ATV and got pinned underneath it. He lay there partially submerged in an irrigation ditch, with his head barely out of the water.

Deputies and ambulance crews removed the ATV and began CPR. The victim began to breathe on his own, but was in considerable pain.

He was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

