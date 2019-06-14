News

One man killed in early morning crash

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:07 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:07 AM MDT

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Aberdeen man was killed in a single-car crash on Philbin Road near Siphon Road in Chubbuck at around 3:50 a.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Carlos Lopez, 27, was northbound on Philbin Road in a 2006 Mitsubish Lancer.  They said the car went off the right shoulder and Lopez overcorrected.  The car then went across the road, off the left shoulder, and rolled.

The car came to rest on its wheels and caught on fire.   

ISP said Lopez was ejected from the vehicle and died of injuries at the scene.  He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigation of the crash is continuing.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories