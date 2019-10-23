Open house slated for Franklin Courthouse

Franklin County Franklin County Courthouse, 1938.

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Franklin County Commission is offering free rides on the courthouse elevator Thursday night, as part of an open house to discuss an upcoming bond issue.

That elevator is one of many parts of the Preston courthouse that may be replaced if voters approve. The courthouse was originally built in 1938 at a total cost of $135,000.

The county is proposing a $2.9 million general obligation bond to build an addition, plus renovate and improve the existing courthouse building.

The open house is scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday, beginning with a 30-minute slide show presentation.

You can take your own video tour here.

