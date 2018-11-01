Open house to review Center Street Underpass plans

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello is moving ahead with plans to improve the Center Street Underpass.

Jacobs Engineering and Myers Anderson Architects are designing the project, which is currently scheduled for construction in 2023.

It is expected to include a pedestrian bridge across Center Street and new railings, along with retaining walls and tunnel facades, drainage system upgrades, and concrete repairs.

The underpass was built in 1934. At that time, it replaced an elevated viaduct that connected the east and west sides of Pocatello.

The city will host an open house Monday, November 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pocatello City Council Chambers.

"The open house is a chance for the public to review preliminary drawings and learn more about the rehabilitation of this important connection to Old Town Pocatello," said Maggie Clark, Project Manager.

