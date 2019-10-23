News

Power restored for most Rexburg customers

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:50 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:07 PM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 12:05 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Power reports power has been restored to most customers.

___

ORIGINAL:

A power outage in Rexburg is affecting 553 customers.

Rocky Mountain Power said the outage started at 11:09 a.m. A crew is investigating the cause.  

At this time, the utility estimates power should be restored by 4:15 p.m. 

A contractor is conducting excavation work on Rimrock Drive, but it is not clear if the outage is related to that work at this time.
 

