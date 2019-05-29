Parent's summer camp guide: what to know before signing up

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Summer is just around the corner, and schools will be getting out this week. As most kids are excited about summer vacation, many parents are concerned about how to keep them entertained and safe over the summer. Fortunately, Pocatello has many camps and activities to choose from. However, choosing the right camp for your child is essential.

Whether it's Frisbee golf or rock climbing, there are various activities that your child can participate in. Knowing who you're a camp provider is step one.

"You want to know who you're turning your children over to," Pocatello City Camps supervisor Lance Clard said. "You want to know who you're turning your children over to. What's their experience with this sort of thing and what kind of activities do they have planned.". What's their experience with this sort of thing and what kind of activities do they have planned."

The next step is to know your child. As a parent, it's important to talk about their child's interests and fears.

"If your child is terrified of water and you're sending your kid to a camp that focuses on canoeing, that might not be the best choice," Clark said. "If they are afraid of heights, you might not want to send them to rock climbing camps."

However, for children who may not know what their interests are, it may be a good idea to check out the variety of camps on the Pocatello city website. Clark says this can often be a great way to expose a child to different activities.

"The camps the city puts on are kind of variety pack," Clark said. "They involve swimming, hiking, all sorts of different things. So on any given day, they'll be doing a different activity so you're not focused on one specific thing."

Unfortunately, registration for many camps is almost full. So, booking a spot now is paramount. Although some camps are already full, there is still time to register for camps later in the summer.

Whatever the camp be, educators are strongly urging parents to enroll their child. Andrea Golden, a fifth grade teacher at Syringa Elementary, says structured summer camps are the best way for children to stay in the school mindset.

"They absolutely provide an educational purpose," Golden said. "They provide exposure during the summer instead of them just staying on the couch and watching TV or playing video games. They're getting out, being exposed to new environments, meeting new people. It will keep them up with their academics."

For the thousands of people who love the outdoor activities in southeast Idaho. Clark says these summer camps are a great way to introduce children to the outdoors in a safe environment.

"People get jobs and move here specifically to go outside," Clark said. "We have great access to resources, public lands, trails and getting to love those as your a kid is just a leg up in life for mental health and wellness."

Some summer camps do cost money. However, for family's who need financial assistance to send their child to summer camp, the city offers a fee waiving or reduction. The program follows the same guidelines as the federal free and reduced lunch.

You can apply for the program at the community recreation center at 144 Wilson Ave., Pocatello.

To see what camps are still available for this summer, you can visit the Pocatello City website for registration details.