Park plans commercial vehicle inspections

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK) - Trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles that travel through Yellowstone National Park can expect vehicle safety inspections again this summer.

Federal transportation authorities will team up with state and Yellowstone National Park rangers to make sure commercial vehicles are operating safely. They will also be evaluating vehicles and drivers to ensure full compliance with federal regulations.

It is the 20th year of the interagency inspection program, which has proven successful in protecting visitors, employees, and park resources.

According to park officials, the inspections have resulted in a significant decrease in "out-of-service" violations, which require a commercial vehicle or driver be taken off the road due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations.